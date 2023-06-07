Odisha train tragedy: 33 samples sent to Delhi for DNA testing

She informed that samples of 33 bodies and their claimants have been sent to AIIMS Delhi for DNA testing. Once the report is made available, the bodies will be handed over to genuine claimants, Das said.



The mayor further said that 39 bodies stored in mortuaries of other hospitals have been brought to AIIMS Bhubaneswar last night and now all 88 bodies, left for identification, have been preserved in four big containers.



A man from West Bengal alleged that his son's body had been handed over to someone from Bihar two days back. Many others are unable to trace their loved ones who were travelling in the trains on June 2.



The state government has set up help desks at AIIMS and other hospitals where passengers are under treatment. The officials are extending all required help to the victims and their family members, said a senior official of Odisha government.