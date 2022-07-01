5 emerging tech trends that are set to redefine the food dining space

Self-service kiosks- Kiosks are small standing digital systems that let the customers place orders at the restaurant themselves. The kiosk offers versatile options, reduces waiting time in queues even during rush hours, and can drive in more customers, thereby increasing sales and enhancing customer satisfaction. Self-service kiosks allow restaurants to serve more customers accurately in less time, enabling the waiting staff to deal with more complex orders and customer service needs. The kiosk also provides real-time insights and data about customer preferences (like a bestseller, most tried), etc, and also increases revenue via up- and cross-selling. Additionally, self-ordering tablets that are placed directly at dining tables allow customers to order efficiently while minimizing server contact. Brands such as Isthara are digitizing cafeterias and providing vendors with valuable dining patterns and data through which they can refine their menus as per customer demand.

Automated Restaurant Service- While a lot of restaurants have already implemented QR codes that allow customers to self-order on their mobile, the dining experience is set to further incorporate digital ordering to automate the entire process. As a result, in restaurants, a robot that takes orders and delivers food to customers at a restaurant is not going to be a faraway sight. Robotic bars could also be a reality soon, through which people scan their drinks through a QR code and get their cocktail made by a robot. Additionally, with contactless dining set to continue being a major trend, solutions like conveyer belt deliveries, and drone deliveries within the restaurant might not be a visual that is too far away.

Chatbots- Chatbots have changed the traditional dine-in experiences. They are designed to provide a personalized experience to customers while they place orders on online platforms The chatbots are programmed to carry out specific functions like making reservations, showcasing the menu, taking orders, and directing customers to the payment getaways. The technology does not require a huge investment and can be easily integrated with other communication mediums. Additionally, a chatbox can also recommend dishes, suggest food options, showcase status or order, ask for feedback, and announce exciting offers, making it an interactive and exciting medium for the customer.