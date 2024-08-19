5 held after teen sexually assaulted in bus at Dehradun bus stand

The police on Sunday, 19 August arrested five people in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a teenage girl in a Uttarakhand government bus after it arrived at the bus stand from Delhi, officials said.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said those arrested include the driver and the conductor of the government bus. He said the incident occurred on 12 August at the bus stand and the police were informed about it Saturday evening.

The police swung into action immediately and identified the roadways bus by scanning CCTV cameras and arrested the five accused, including its driver and the conductor, he said.

The accused have been identified as: Dharmendra Kumar (32) and Rajpal (57), both residents of Buggawala in Uttarakhand's Haridwar; Devendra (52), a resident of Bhagwanpur in Haridwar; Rajesh Kumar Sonkar (38), a resident of Patel Nagar here; and Ravi Kumar (34), a resident of Nawabganj in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that Dhamendra Kumar is the driver of the bus used in the incident and Devendra is the conductor. Ravi Kumar and Rajpal are drivers of other buses while Sonkar is a cashier of the Uttarakhand Roadways posted at the busstand.

The police officer said the bus used in the incident has been impounded and a forensic team is collecting evidence from inside.

Police said the incident came to light after the Dehradun Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was informed about a girl, aged of 16-17, sitting alone on a bench at platform number 12 of the Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) late night on 12 August.

The Dehradun CWC sent her to Bal Niketan, a government girls' home, for her safety.

During counselling at the Bal Niketan, she informed the authorities about the alleged rape, after which CWC member Pratibha Joshi filed a police complaint on Saturday evening.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at the Patel Nagar police station under section 70 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.