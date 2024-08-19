Will Bengal’s ‘friends at night’ scheme make women safer?
Neither Vishakha Guidelines (1997) nor steps taken after the ‘Nirbhaya’ case seem to have made women safer at the workplace. Can Bengal govt’s fresh guidelines work better?
Cynicism about the efficacy of guidelines to make it safer for women outside, and especially at their workplaces, is not misplaced. Vishakha Guidelines were issued in 1997 by the Supreme Court but still most employers fail to comply with the provisions.
There is selective outrage by both people and political parties at some crimes while similar crimes are ignored. The Bharatiya Janata Party in particular has been notorious in using crimes against women selectively to gain political advantages.
In Bengal, the party has been vociferous in demanding President’s Rule every time a particularly shocking crime draws public attention, while ignoring similar crimes in BJP-ruled states.
The gruesome gangrape and murder of ‘Nirbhaya’ in Delhi was followed by a series of steps to ensure women’s safety. Helpline numbers, increasing the number of policewomen, extra security in buses, greater surveillance and CCTV cameras were some of the initiatives.
The union government came out with the Nirbhaya Fund so that states could take steps. Recent reports suggest that while 70 per cent of the Rs six thousand crore corpus has been disbursed to the states, few states have reported utilisation of more than half the amount they received.
Scepticism, therefore, not unexpectedly, has greeted a slew of schemes proposed by the Trinamool Congress government in Bengal in the wake of the public outrage following the rape and murder of a junior doctor on 9 August at the R.G. Kar medical college and hospital in Kolkata.
Christened ‘Rattir-er-Saathi’, the proposed guidelines are indeed shocking at one level. Restrooms with toilets for women, for example, has been suggested at workplaces. While the need was obvious all along, it was clearly not a priority in public places, institutions and offices.
Similarly, the proposal to identify safe zones with CCTV appears to be a belated and desperate attempt at containing the damage. Not giving ‘night duty’ to women, wherever possible, and to ensure that they work in pairs or team up with women again looks particularly regressive.
Not exceeding working hours beyond 12 hours, sensitising government employees about women’s safety and to ensure that security outposts comprise all genders are again no-brainers.
No wonder the scheme is being mocked by women themselves. The relentless public campaign against the state government for its alleged omissions and commissions has been such that middle class women with children in their arms were seen mocking and insulting the police, calling them rapists and murderers.
Women, who constituted a major support base for Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress, are occasionally heard on Kolkata streets abusing her for being a ‘Khooni Mukhyamantri’.
More guidelines are expected from the Supreme Court this week when it takes up the case of the rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata. The rape and murder case will be heard by a three-judge-Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India on 20 August, Tuesday.
The selective cognisance by the court has also raised eyebrows because in similar cases in the past the apex court had declined to hear petitions. In Hathras rape & murder case, a 3-judge-bench of the Supreme Court refused to entertain petitions stating that Allahabad High Court was seized of the matter & CBI was investigating under court's supervision.
As a point of reference, the Vishakha Guidelines had in 1997 defined sexual harassment and laid down the duty of the employer to ensure safety of women employees, take disciplinary action for ill-treatment of women employees, to file complaints in case of criminals offences and to constitute complaint-redressal-committees.
