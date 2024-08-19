Will Bengal’s ‘friends at night’ scheme make women safer?

Cynicism about the efficacy of guidelines to make it safer for women outside, and especially at their workplaces, is not misplaced. Vishakha Guidelines were issued in 1997 by the Supreme Court but still most employers fail to comply with the provisions.

There is selective outrage by both people and political parties at some crimes while similar crimes are ignored. The Bharatiya Janata Party in particular has been notorious in using crimes against women selectively to gain political advantages.

In Bengal, the party has been vociferous in demanding President’s Rule every time a particularly shocking crime draws public attention, while ignoring similar crimes in BJP-ruled states.