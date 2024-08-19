Kolkata doctor murder: AIIMS doctors urge PM for central law to protect healthcare workers

The resident doctors' association (RDA) of AIIMS on Sunday, 18 August wrote to prime minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for enactment of a central law via an ordinance to protect healthcare workers and institutions across the nation.

The body has also urged for restoration of law and order at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and killed.

The AIIMS RDA also drew the prime minister's attention to the subsequent vandalism at the hospital and the "worrying rise in violence against doctors, healthcare workers, and medical institutions" across the country.

Hospitals, like temples, are sanctuaries where healing and hope are nurtured, doctors of the Centre-run medical institution said in their letter.

"It is with a sincere and earnest plea that we request your support in ensuring the protection of these sacred spaces," the letter said.

The RDA said doctors work in environments filled with life-and-death challenges, which leaves them especially vulnerable.

Stating that escalating violence against doctors is "profoundly troubling", the association called for strong and uniform laws to safeguard those who have devoted their lives to the noble service of others.

Seeking the introduction of a central ordinance, the RDA said, "We humbly beseech the Government of India, through your gracious intervention, to consider enacting a central law via ordinance to protect healthcare workers and institutions across the nation."

"We sincerely believe that such a law, with stringent penalties, would act as a strong deterrent against violence and provide uniform protection for healthcare professionals throughout the country," the letter added.