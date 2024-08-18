Health services hit in Delhi as doctors' strike enters 7th day, medics to hold candle march

The doctors' strike is on in the national capital with Sunday marking a week of the indefinite protest over the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata, causing disruption of services and affecting patients.

In the action plan for Sunday, members of the Delhi resident doctors' association (RDA) have decided to take out a candle march outside Gate 1 of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station at 6 pm.

"As approved in today's general body meeting, residents from all medical colleges and institutions in Delhi will gather for a candle march protest in Connaught Place," a statement from the GTB Hospital RDA read.

"We will assemble in groups of 3-4 at Gate No. 1, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, form a human chain, and light candles at the inner circle to raise awareness about the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata," it added.

The indefinite strike by doctors started on Monday and is now in its seventh day.