Kolkata doctor case: CBI grilling R.G. Kar ex-principal for the third day

Former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh faces questioning by the CBI for the third consecutive day today, 18 August, as part of its probe into the rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run medical establishment.

The grilling began on Friday, 16 August, and continued into the wee hours of Saturday.

Then Ghosh was again summoned to the CBI office for another round of questioning. He was seen re-entering the CBI office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake with a bunch of papers and files a little before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, 17 August, being seen to leave only past midnight (i.e., the early hours of Sunday).

In the second round of questioning, he was quizzed about his whereabouts on the night of the death of the postgraduate trainee, who had called him to inform him of the incident and his primary reaction to it, officials said.

The CBI sleuths also compared his version of the events with those of the doctors, interns and nurses who were on duty at the hospital on that night.