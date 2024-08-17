Kolkata doctor murder: Former hospital principal questioned again by CBI
"Certain answers were convoluted. He was grilled till early Saturday and then allowed to leave for home," an officer said
The former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, appeared before the CBI for questioning for the second consecutive day on Saturday in connection with the rape and murder of a doctor. On Friday, 16 August, the agency escorted the former principal for questioning, which continued until 3.00 am on Saturday.
Ghosh was made to sit in a room at the CBI's city office at the CGO Complex until 9.30 pm, after which the grilling session began, an officer said. Hours later, Ghosh reached the CBI office for the second time a little before 10.30 am on Saturday for the second round of questioning.
During his first round of questioning, the former principal was asked about his first reaction after getting the news of the doctor's death, whom he instructed to inform the family, and how and who contacted the police, the officer said.
"Certain answers were convoluted. He was grilled till early Saturday and then allowed to leave for home," the officer told PTI.
Ghosh was also asked about the weekly roster where the victim was seen to be put on duty for a gruelling 36 hours or at times even 48 hours, he said.
The former principal had resigned from the post two days after the body was discovered. He had expressed fears of being attacked, prompting his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court. The court directed him to approach a single bench.
The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in R.G. Kar Hospital's seminar room on 9 August. Police arrested a civic volunteer attached to Kolkata Police the next day in this connection.
