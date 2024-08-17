Kolkata doctor murder: Former hospital principal questioned again by CBI

The former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, appeared before the CBI for questioning for the second consecutive day on Saturday in connection with the rape and murder of a doctor. On Friday, 16 August, the agency escorted the former principal for questioning, which continued until 3.00 am on Saturday.

Ghosh was made to sit in a room at the CBI's city office at the CGO Complex until 9.30 pm, after which the grilling session began, an officer said. Hours later, Ghosh reached the CBI office for the second time a little before 10.30 am on Saturday for the second round of questioning.

During his first round of questioning, the former principal was asked about his first reaction after getting the news of the doctor's death, whom he instructed to inform the family, and how and who contacted the police, the officer said.