Doctors' protest: IMA demands overhaul of working and living conditions of resident doctors

The IMA on Friday, 16 August put forth five demands, including a thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors and a central law to check violence against healthcare professionals at workplaces.

The IMA has declared a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services for 24 hours beginning from 17 August 6 am to protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.

All essential services will be maintained and casualties will be manned, the IMA said in a statement.

The routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service, the doctors' body said.

The IMA demanded a thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors, including the 36-hour duty shift that the victim was in and the lack of safe spaces to take a rest.

It has also demanded that hospitals be declared safe zones with the first step being mandatory security entitlements.

"The security protocols of all hospitals should be no less than (that of) an airport. Declaring the hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security entitlements is the first step. CCTVs, deployment of security personnel and the protocols can follow," the IMA said in statement.