Kolkata doctor's murder: 19 arrested for vandalism at RG Kar hospital, says police

Kolkata Police on Friday, 16 August said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in the metropolis.

Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till 22 August, officials said.

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday, 15 August amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital's seminar hall on 9 August.

Several persons, including some policemen, were injured in the violence.