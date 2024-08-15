Kolkata Police chief accuses media of spreading disinformation, 9 arrested for vandalism at R.G. Kar

Late at night on Wednesday, in the aftermath of a large mob invading the premises of Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital to go on a vandalising spree, Kolkata Police (KP) commissioner Vineet Goyal lost his temper with the media surrounding him as he visited the spot.

The hospital has made national and international news as the scene of a grisly murder and sexual assault of a young woman doctor, whose body was discovered on 9 August in a fourth-floor seminar room.

Having arrested the alleged perpetrator – a civic volunteer attached to the KP outpost at the hospital – within a few hours of the discovery, the police were driven on to the back foot from the word go in an apparent bid to defend one of their ‘own’.

At the only press briefing he conducted on the incident, Goyal appeared visibly annoyed when asked about the identity of the arrested accused, despite the fact that his name and profession were all over the media by then. This defensive approach was to continue for the duration of the four days that the case was with KP before Calcutta High Court handed it over to the CBI.

It was primarily a result of the silence maintained by KP that it began to come in for mounting criticism in the media for allegedly shielding the culprit(s) and not securing the crime scene. They were also accused of having let off some ‘insiders’ of the college, believed to be close to the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).