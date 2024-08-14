Kolkata doctor murder: Attempt to save accused a concern, says Rahul Gandhi
Political observers say the manner in which the young doctor was murdered has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity
The grisly rape and murder of a lady doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata has sent shockwaves across the nation. The incident, which should have prompted immediate action from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government and authorities, instead revealed an apparent attempt to shield the accused, raising serious questions about the of the women in TMC ruled West Bengal.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today lent his voice to the outrage, stating that the focus seems to be more on protecting the accused rather than delivering justice to the victim. "The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration," Gandhi remarked in a post on X, expressing the sentiments of the masses.
Saying "every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata" he said, "I stand with the victim's family in their unbearable pain. They should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it serves as an example in the society."
This tragic incident not only highlights the failure of the TMC government but the hospital administration. "If doctors are not safe in a place like a medical college, then how can the parents send their daughters outside for studies?" asked the former Congress president.
Political observers say the manner in which the young doctor was brutally murdered has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, particularly among women and the medical community, but the Mamata government's response has been perceived as being nothing short of disappointing.
Instead of taking swift action, there appears to be a disturbing effort to downplay the incident. When questioned, TMC MP Mahua Moitra blocked journalist, Ajit Anjum on X, who is known to ask tough questions to the Modi government.
Analysts believe though Rahul's statement may be interpreted as a sign of rift between the two INDIA bloc parties, it is undeniable that the authorities are more interested in damage control than in ensuring justice to the victim's family.
It is important to mention here that the doctors across the state have ceased work for last six days, demanding justice for their colleague and called for a magisterial probe into the incident.
But her demands for the removal of senior officials from R.G. Kar Medical College have been met with silence from the state government, further fueling anger and mistrust. Following the outcry, the Calcutta High Court, however, transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Slamming the TMC government, the Calcutta High Court questioned the logic of police registering a case of unnatural death and delay in recording the statement of former principal Sandip Ghosh.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines