Kolkata doctor murder: Attempt to save accused a concern, says Rahul Gandhi

The grisly rape and murder of a lady doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata has sent shockwaves across the nation. The incident, which should have prompted immediate action from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government and authorities, instead revealed an apparent attempt to shield the accused, raising serious questions about the of the women in TMC ruled West Bengal.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today lent his voice to the outrage, stating that the focus seems to be more on protecting the accused rather than delivering justice to the victim. "The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration," Gandhi remarked in a post on X, expressing the sentiments of the masses.

Saying "every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata" he said, "I stand with the victim's family in their unbearable pain. They should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it serves as an example in the society."