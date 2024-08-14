Kolkata doctor's murder: CBI team arrives in Kolkata to take over probe

A team of senior CBI officers reached Kolkata on Wednesday morning, 14 August to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in West Bengal, sources at the central agency said.

The CBI team, which comprises medical and forensic experts, will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on 9 August, they said.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the central agency.

A source in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that the agency has filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.