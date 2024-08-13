Kolkata doctor's murder case: HC transfers probe to CBI
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, 13 August ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and death of a woman doctor to the CBI.
The court directed the Kolkata Police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency by this evening, and all other documents by 10 am on Wednesday, 14 August.
The body of the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning, 9 August. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday, 10 August.
The high court also urged agitating doctors in the state to call off their ceasework, saying they have a “pious obligation”.
Junior doctors and interns across West Bengal continued their ceasework on Tuesday, 13 August, protesting against the incident and demanding adequate protection to hospital staff.
Meanwhile, Medical services at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) remained partially shut on Tuesday, 13 August as resident doctors continued their strike for the second day against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.
The emergency services at the hospital, however, were on.
"Our protest continues today," said Dr Perugu Praneeth Reddy, joint secretary of the Association of Resident Doctors, PGIMER.
The doctors are demanding their safety be ensured at hospitals.
The protest comes in response to a nationwide indefinite strike call by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) after the postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College while on duty.
