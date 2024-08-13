Kolkata doctor's murder: Junior doctors boycott work at Ranchi's RIMS
Around 200 junior doctors began a 'pen-down' agitation, boycotting outpatient department (OPD) services and elective surgeries
Junior doctors at state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Tuesday, 13 August started 'pen-down' agitation by boycotting OPD services and elective surgeries in protest against the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata.
However, they continued to attend emergency services at the premier hospital.
The agitating doctors demanded a CBI probe into the rape and murder of the woman doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.
"Around 200 doctors have joined the agitation and senior resident doctors have also supported our stir. Our protest excludes emergency services as we do not want any patient in need to suffer," Ankit Kumar, president of Junior Doctors' Association (JDA) at RIMS, told PTI.
"Apart from a CBI probe, we also demand the safety of doctors at the workplace," he added.
The doctors raised slogans at the RIMS campus and condemned the incident.
Meanwhile, senior residents and junior doctors of MGM Medical College and Hospital (Jamshedpur), Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (Dhanbad), Phulo Jano Medical College and Hospital (Dumka), Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital (Hazaribag) and Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (Palamu) have decided to take out candlelight vigil on Tuesday evening.
State secretary of IMA Junior Doctors Network, Dr Raghvendra, said that after the candlelight vigil, they would take a decision on whether to join the ceasework stir.
