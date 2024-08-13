Doctors' strike to continue as meeting with health ministry inconclusive

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Monday, 12 August, announced the extension of its indefinite strike to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata after their meeting with officials from the Union health ministry in New Delhi failed to bring out any resolution.

Resident doctors of government hospitals across the country went on an indefinite strike on Monday to protest the gruesome incident at the RG Kar Medical College, paralysing elective services including OPDs and non-emergency surgeries.

The stir was in response to a call from the FORDA.

"Despite extensive discussions with the Union (health) minister's team, no concrete resolution was reached, leading to the continuation of the strike," a statement released by FORDA in New Delhi on Monday night said.

FORDA president Dr Aviral Mathur said the strike will continue on Tuesday.