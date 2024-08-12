Kolkata doctor's murder: RG Kar hospital principal resigns

Facing backlash over the rape and murder of a doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, principal Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post and government service on Monday morning, 12 August, days after junior doctors demanded his removal for failing to provide security to the staff.

Across the state, hospital services were disrupted as junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees continued their cease work for the fourth consecutive day, demanding a magisterial inquiry into the doctor’s death.

Ghosh’s decision comes a day after the West Bengal government removed the medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal Sanjay Vashisth, who was replaced by Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, the dean of student affairs, with additional responsibilities as superintendent.

Over the past three days, junior doctors had been covering emergency duties, but as of Monday morning, they ceased all responsibilities.

"We want an impartial investigation into the murder of our colleague, either by the CBI or a sitting magistrate. We are dissatisfied with the current police investigation and will continue our protest till justice is served and the state ensures foolproof security for all doctors and healthcare workers," said a protesting junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident took place.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.