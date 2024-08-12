Kolkata doctor's murder: 10 Delhi govt hospitals begin indefinite strike

As many as 10 government hospitals in Delhi have begun an indefinite strike, halting all elective services on Monday, 12 August, in response to the recent rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

The Maulana Azad Medical College, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB, IHBAS, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, and National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases Hospital are participating in the strike, which began at 9 am, according to a statement by the Resident Doctors' Associations (RDA).

According to the RDA, during the indefinite strike, all outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties will be shut, but emergency services will continue to operate as usual, ensuring that urgent patient care remains unaffected.