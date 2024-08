Kolkata doctor's murder: Medicos protest in Kerala, Delhi

Doctors, post-graduate medicos and medical teachers in Kerala will hold a protest in government medical colleges across the state on Monday, 12 August, against the recent sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA), an association of government medical college teachers, on Sunday strongly condemned the tragic murder of the PG student and said the doctors in the southern state would protest against the gruesome incident.

"The safety of women doctors, who are part of the night duty and emergency department duty work, has always been a matter of concern," it said in a statement. It is the responsibility of the respective governments to create a safe working environment so that they can perform their work fearlessly, it said.

The association said the KGMCTA is also joining the nationwide protest by doctors' organisations demanding to ensure safety at the workplace for doctors and medicos. As part of this, medical teachers, PG doctors, house surgeons and medical students will organise protests in all government medical colleges in Kerala on Monday, Dr Rosenara Beegum, state president of the association said.