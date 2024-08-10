Will seek death penalty for accused: Mamata on murder of woman doctor

R.G. Kar Hospital is a stone's throw from Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata, one of the busiest in the city. From patients to relatives, the entire hospital remains crowded even at night.

However, on these same premises, a woman postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the early hours of Friday morning, her brutalised body recovered from one of the hospital's seminar halls, in a crime that apparently left no witnesses.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asserted that her government would would seek the death penalty for the accused in the alleged assault and murder. She also offered to transfer the investigation to the CBI should the circumstances so dictate.

However, confusion persists over the identity of the accused, with multiple reports emerging that the perpetrator is a civic volunteer of Kolkata Police. Arrested with the help of CCTV footage and sent to 14-day police custody for the time being, he has reportedly confessed to the crime, which he allegedly committed while drunk.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the state, prompting the administration to rush the city police chief and health secretary to the spot. At a press conference held at the city police headquarters today, a visibly annoyed police commissioner Vineet Goyal attempted to deflect questions relating to the identity of the accused, without actually confirming if he was indeed a civic volunteer.

The initial post-mortem report of the trainee doctor indicated that she was murdered after being sexually assaulted, police said. It also ruled out suicide, they said, adding that a case has now been registered at the Tala police station, though the investigation is being conducted by the Kolkata Police's detective department.