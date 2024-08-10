Woman doctor murder case: IMA gives 48-hour ultimatum, warns of nationwide protests

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday gave authorities a 48-hour ultimatum to complete the probe into the rape and murder of a doctor in a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata and warned of nationwide protests if the culprits are not arrested within the period.

The doctors' body called for an impartial, time-bound thorough investigation and also sought a detailed inquiry into the conditions "enabling the crime" along with urgent steps to improve the safety of doctors especially women in workplace.

If safety and security cannot be ensured in the citadels of learning, it only indicates the incompetency of the administration, the IMA said.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

"We demand that the authorities act with precision and in time of 48 hours failing which IMA will be constrained to initiate nationwide action.