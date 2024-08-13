Junior doctors give 14 August deadline to police to finish probe

"Why do they need a deadline till Sunday? We are asking the police to complete their investigation by Wednesday," he added.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, after paying a visit to the parents of the deceased on Monday, gave a deadline of 18 August to Kolkata Police to solve the case, failing which she said she would hand over the matter to the CBI.

The body of a woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

Till Sunday, junior doctors had attended to emergency duties, but from Monday morning, they ceased all work.

The state government has cancelled the leaves of all senior doctors to handle the influx of patients, mostly in the OPDs.

Talking about managing the rush of patients, an official of state-run SSKM Hospital said that since most of the senior doctors were present on Monday, the pressure could be well tackled.

However, some patients, scheduled to get admitted at different hospitals for surgeries, had to return home after they were given an alternate date by the authorities.

Saiful Alam, a resident of Murshidabad district, reached Kolkata on Sunday evening to get admitted at Shambhunath Pandit Hospital early on Monday.

"I had come to Kolkata on Sunday evening and spent the entire night on the hospital premises. But the next morning, I was given another date for admission," Alam claimed.

Similar scenario was witnessed in other hospitals as patients coming to visit doctors at the OPD or getting admitted for scheduled surgeries were sent back home after rescheduling of their appointments.