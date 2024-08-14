Kolkata doctor's murder: FORDA ends stir after meeting Nadda; other doctors' bodies persist

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has called off its strike over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the Union health minister accepted their demands.

However, the medics at the central government-run AIIMS, the Indira Gandhi Hospital and other resident doctors' associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), said on Tuesday, 13 August that their stir would continue until a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel is implemented and a concrete solution found.

A delegation of FORDA met with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence on Tuesday night. The association said the decision to end the strike, effective from Wednesday morning, 14 August was taken in the interest of the welfare of patients.

"A key outcome of the meeting was the health minister's agreement to form a committee with FORDA's involvement to work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days," FORDA said in a statement released late Tuesday night.

"The committee will focus on the timely implementation of the Act, aimed at ensuring a safer working environment for healthcare workers. Meetings for this initiative are set to commence within the next two weeks, with FORDA forming a delegation to participate," the statement said.

An official notice from the health ministry is expected soon, it said.

According to the statement, a pivotal point of the discussions was the government's decision to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.