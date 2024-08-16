Kolkata doctor's murder: CBI intensifies probe, grills hospital officials

CBI officers on Thursday, 15 August visited the residence of the doctor who was raped and murdered at a Kolkata hospital, and spoke to her parents as a part of their investigation, an official said.

The investigators took note of the time they received the call from the hospital, informing them about the death of their daughter, he said.

The officers also asked them about their daughter's friends, and whether she complained of any problems at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where she was a postgraduate trainee doctor, he added.

"It was difficult to speak to a couple who have lost their daughter in such a manner," the officer said.

The CBI also interrogated five doctors of the hospital, its former medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal (MSVP), principal and the head of the Chest Department where the victim's body was found, he said.