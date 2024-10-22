5 killed in cylinder blast in UP's Bulandshahr, rescue operation underway

Five people have been killed and three injured following a cylinder blast which led to a house collapse in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district, police said.

District magistrate of Bulandshahr Chandra Prakash Singh said the incident occurred on Monday evening, 21 October, in the house of one Riyazuddin, who was involved in shuttering work, in which around 19 people were living.

Shuttering is the process of giving support and stability to concrete before it becomes solid.

"A cylinder blast occurred in the Ashapuri colony of Sikandrabad between 8.30 pm and 9.00 pm leading to the collapse of the entire house," he said, adding that of the three injured, the condition of one was serious.

Additional director general of police, Meerut Zone, Dhruva Kant Thakur said information about the death of five people has been received so far and some were still trapped under the debris.