Delhi blast: Crude bomb suspected; NIA, NSG teams investigate

A loud explosion near a CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area in Rohini on Sunday morning sparked a security alert in the national capital. No one was injured in the blast which initial investigation suggests could have been caused by a crude bomb, officials said.

Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police cordoned off the area and forensic teams collected samples from the site to ascertain the cause of the explosion which was reported at around 7.50 am.

Police said the wall of the school, nearby shops and a car were damaged. Security has already been stepped up in Delhi due to the festival season.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the spot in purported videos of the incident. Also, two cars were parked near the explosion site and some two-wheelers passed by seconds before the explosion. Local residents said the explosion was "intense" and there was a foul smell in the area after it.

"FSL and NSG teams conducted an inspection of the spot and lifted samples. A case vide FIR No. 512/24 u/s 326(g) BNS, 4 Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act & 3 Explosives Act has been registered at PS Prashant Vihar, Rohini," the police said.