Coal ministry to put 50 more mines up for auction, plans three thermal plants

As the central government plans a gradual shift toward renewable energy, the reality on the ground is that India’s dependency on coal will probably not end anytime soon, especially considering the disruptions in supply chains globally owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, the coal ministry is diversifying toward greener options to help the Centre achieve its net zero emission target.

In a detailed interview with IANS, union coal ministry secretary Amrit Lal Meena spoke at length on various initiatives in the sector, as well as plans to enter newer fields, and the ongoing commercial coal block auctions.

Q: The coal ministry has prepared a multi modal connectivity plan. What exactly does it entail?