508 Indian prisoners repatriated from Pak in last 3 years, says Centre

As many as 508 Indian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan in the last three years between 2020 and 2023, while India has repatriated 143 Pakistani prisoners during the same period.

According to the external affairs ministry, 266 Indian fishermen and 42 civilian prisoners are in Pakistani custody, as per the list of prisoners exchanged between the two countries on July 1. While there are 343 civilians and 74 fishermen from Pakistan in Indian custody.

As per the India-Pakistan ‘Agreement on Consular Access’ signed on May 21, 2008, lists of prisoners of each country, lodged in the jails of the other, are exchanged on January 1 and July 1 of every year.

The government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan’s custody, sources informed.