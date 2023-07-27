8,330 Indian prisoners in foreign countries; 1,611 in UAE, 308 in Pakistan

There are 8,330 Indians in prisons around the world, with 1,611 of them in UAE and 308 in Pakistan, stated the Ministry of External Affairs in the Rajya Sabha. Majority of the prisoners are lodged in prisons in Gulf countries such as UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

In response to questions asked by CPI MP Binoy Viswam, Minister of State V Muraleedharan said, “As per the information available with the ministry, the number of Indian prisoners, including undertrials, in foreign prisons at present is 8,330. However, due to strong privacy laws prevailing in many countries, the local authorities do not share information on prisoners unless the person concerned consents to the disclosure of such information.”

“The issue of release and repatriation of Indian nationals in foreign prisons is regularly pursued by Indian Missions and Posts abroad with the local authorities concerned. Missions/Posts abroad also approach the law enforcement agencies to complete the investigation and judicial proceedings at the earliest possible,” said the ministry in the response to Viswam.

According to the data shared by the ministry, UAE has the highest number of Indians in their jail at 1,611, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1,461 Indians, Qatar with 696, Kuwait with 446, Bahrain with 277 and Oman with 139. In these Gulf countries, there are a total of 4,630 Indians lodged in prisons.