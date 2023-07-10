Prisoners in India 5 times more at risk of tuberculosis: Lancet study

"One of the reasons this population is so neglected is because of the lack of data," Martinez said.



"Our hope is that these results can help stakeholders understand the urgency of the issue and the amount of people in prisons that develop tuberculosis and remain undiagnosed for long periods of time and can spur them to take action, " he added.



TB is an infectious disease that most often affects the lungs and is caused by a type of bacteria. It spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or spit.



The disease is preventable and curable. In 2021, an estimated 10.6 million people fell ill with TB worldwide while 1.6 million people died from the disease, according to WHO.