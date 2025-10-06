52 killed in landslides, floods triggered by downpour in Nepal

Those swept away in Langtang were part of a group of 16 trekkers, APF spokesperson Kalidas Dhaubaji confirmed.

Rescue and relief operations

Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force personnel have been deployed for rescue operations. In Ilam district, a helicopter evacuated four people, including a pregnant woman, to a hospital in Dharan municipality.

The Nepali government announced NRs 200,000 as immediate relief for the families of those killed. Injured victims will receive free medical treatment, according to the National Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences and offered assistance, saying India remains a “first responder” for Nepal.

“The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time. India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required,” Modi wrote on X.

Eight major rivers in eastern Nepal have crossed danger levels, prompting a red alert for areas around the Bagmati and East Rapti rivers, local media reported.

Domestic flights from Kathmandu resumed Sunday morning after weather conditions improved. Flights had been suspended since Saturday.

In the Everest region, landslides have damaged trekking trails. The Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal (TAAN) urged trekkers to exercise caution and use alternative routes located 200-300 meters above the main trail.

In Kathmandu, some relief has allowed the government to permit vehicles to move along national highways under local coordination, although night travel on risky roads remains restricted.

The extreme weather across eastern Nepal highlights the vulnerability of mountainous and flood-prone regions to the monsoon, as authorities continue rescue operations and relief efforts in affected areas.

With PTI inputs