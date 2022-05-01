53,942 loudspeakers removed in UP till date

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar said: "So far, till 7 a.m. on Sunday, 53,942 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state while the sound level of 60,295 loudspeakers was reduced and brought down to the level of standard parameters."



The Yogi government issued the order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state on April 24.