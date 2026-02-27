5.5 magnitude quake near Khulna shakes Kolkata, sparks panic
Due to its proximity to India–Bangladesh border, the quake was strongly felt in Kolkata and nearby districts
A powerful tremor rippled through Kolkata on Friday afternoon, sending waves of alarm across the city as buildings swayed and residents rushed out into open spaces. The earthquake struck shortly after 1:30 pm, catching many off guard during the bustle of the day.
According to preliminary seismic readings released by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale. The tremor was recorded at 1:22:30 pm IST, with its epicentre located approximately 26 kilometres southwest of Khulna in neighbouring Bangladesh.
Owing to the epicentre’s proximity to the India–Bangladesh border, the shockwaves travelled swiftly across eastern India, making their presence distinctly felt in Kolkata and adjoining districts.
Residents reported ceiling fans swaying, windowpanes rattling and furniture trembling for several seconds. In several neighbourhoods, office-goers and shoppers stepped out onto streets as a precaution, while social media was quickly flooded with accounts of the sudden jolt.
Though the tremor was strong enough to be widely felt, there were no immediate reports of major structural damage or casualties at the time of reporting. Authorities are expected to assess the situation further, even as aftershock monitoring continues.
Eastern India, including parts of West Bengal, lies in a seismically sensitive zone due to its relative closeness to tectonic activity along the Himalayan belt and the Indo-Burmese arc. Friday’s quake served as a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability, even when the epicentre lies across the border.
