5.5 magnitude quake near Khulna shakes Kolkata, sparks panic

A powerful tremor rippled through Kolkata on Friday afternoon, sending waves of alarm across the city as buildings swayed and residents rushed out into open spaces. The earthquake struck shortly after 1:30 pm, catching many off guard during the bustle of the day.

According to preliminary seismic readings released by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale. The tremor was recorded at 1:22:30 pm IST, with its epicentre located approximately 26 kilometres southwest of Khulna in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Owing to the epicentre’s proximity to the India–Bangladesh border, the shockwaves travelled swiftly across eastern India, making their presence distinctly felt in Kolkata and adjoining districts.