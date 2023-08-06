5.5 quake magnitude jolts China's Shandong province

So far, a total of 21 people have been injured and 126 buildings in the earthquake zone collapsed, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

According to videos posted online, the quake shook furniture in homes and sent residents seeking refuge outside.

More than 20 trains scheduled to depart from Beijing, Tianjin, and Cangzhou were halted.

Some 30 trains by way of Shijiazhuang-Jinan High-speed Railway were also halted, according to China Railway Beijing Group Co, Ltd.

Local authorities have launched an emergency response to organise rescue and assess possible risks.