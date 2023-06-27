Central India prone to earthquakes: Study

Scientists of the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences in Allahabad University, have found evidence of a strong earthquake that occurred 140 crore years ago on the Chitrakoot-Satna border region.

Many distorted structures, found on Hanumandhara mountain (Vindhya Parvat), about 3.5 km from Chitrakoot Dham, reflect the underground changes of that time.

According to Professor J.K. Pati and fellow at the department Anuj Kumar Singh, the formation of these deformation structures is related to a combination of several other processes including gravitational instability, liquefaction and generated by seismic tremors.