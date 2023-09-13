58-year-old buffalo theft case: Accused finally arrested by Karnataka police

In a rare case, the Karnataka Police have arrested an accused in connection with the theft case of a buffalo after 58 years. The case was reported in 1965, police said on Wednesday, 13 September.

The accused was identified as Ganapathy Vittal Vagore. He was 20-year-old when the case was registered. Another accused in the case, Kishan Chandar, passed away on 11 April, 2006 and the case against him was closed.

Muralidharrao Manikrao Kulkarni, a resident of Mehkar had lodged a complaint with jurisdictional Mehkar police station on 25 April, 1965 regarding the theft of two buffaloes and one calf.