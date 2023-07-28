Over 71,000 cases pending in high courts for more than 30 years: Govt

Over 71,000 cases are pending in various high courts for more than 30 years, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

The House was also told that over 1.01 lakh cases which are more than 30 years old are pending in lower courts.

In a written reply to a question, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that as on July 24 this year, 71,204 cases were pending in high courts for more than 30 years. Similarly, 1,01,837 cases were pending for over 30 years in district and subordinate courts.

On July 20, he had told the Upper House of Parliament that cases pending in various courts in the country have crossed the five-crore mark.