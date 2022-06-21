5G to represent around 39% of mobile subscriptions by 2027 end in India: Report

The report highlights that North America is forecast to lead the world in 5G subscription penetration in the next five years with nine-of-every-10 subscriptions in the region expected to be 5G by 2027.



It also predicted that current global 5G subscriptions will pass the one billion milestone by the end of 2022.



The 2027-timeline also includes projections that 5G will account for 82 per cent of subscriptions in Western Europe; 80 per cent in the Gulf Cooperation Council region; and 74 per cent in North East Asia.