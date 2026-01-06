600 evacuated from 3 Andhra villages after Konaseema gas leak sparks inferno

A routine operation at an ONGC well in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district turned dramatic on Monday when a gas leak erupted into a towering inferno, forcing the evacuation of around 600 residents from three nearby villages within a four-kilometre radius.

The blaze broke out at the Mori-5 well, operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement work, after a gas pipeline leak during drilling operations around midday. About 20 minutes later, the escaping gas — spreading across nearly 500 metres — ignited, sending flames leaping nearly 20 metres into the air and lighting up the countryside with a fireball almost 25 metres wide.

Despite the ferocity of the flames, officials said no deaths or injuries have been reported so far. As a precaution, residents of Irusumanda, Gudapalli and Lakkavaram villages were swiftly moved to safer locations, schools were shut for the day, and the district administration arranged food and shelter for evacuees, some of whom took refuge in a church in Gudapalli.

Initially, a dense white cloud of gas rolled across paddy fields and coconut groves, blanketing the landscape in an eerie haze before bursting into fire. The resulting inferno scorched palm trees and rabi paddy crops, with dramatic videos of police personnel and workers in brightly coloured safety gear fleeing the scene quickly spreading on social media.