600 mm rain in Lonavala in 24 hours triggers landslides, hits rail traffic

Torrential rain in the Karjat-Lonavala ghat section of the Mumbai-Pune rail corridor triggered multiple landslides over the past two days, severely disrupting train services and damaging tracks at several locations, railway officials said on Monday.

The disruption followed exceptionally heavy rainfall in the hill section, with Lonavala in Pune district recording 670 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 7 am on Monday. Officials said around 600 mm of rainfall over a 24-hour period had led to a series of landslides across the route, while Pune district reported 22 landslides in the last two days.

Central Railway officials said the ghat section had already received nearly 300 mm of rain on Sunday, including around 160 mm within the first four hours, leaving several vulnerable stretches exposed to slips and track damage.

The first landslide was reported near Thakurwadi, affecting all three lines in the Bhor Ghat section. Another occurred between Monkey Hill and Khandala, while a tree later fell on the down main line near Khandala station, further compounding the disruption.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, said railway tracks had suffered extensive damage at some locations, though restoration work was launched immediately despite continuing rain in the ghat section.