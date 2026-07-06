Landslides, chawl collapse, tree falls mark deadly Mumbai rains

Mumbai remained in the grip of intense monsoon rain through Sunday night and early Monday, with landslides disrupting both road and rail links to Pune, even as the weather-related toll mounted in the city. A landslide on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway forced the closure of the Missing Link in both directions, while separate slips in the Bhor Ghat section hit railway services.

In Mumbai, at least six people were killed after a chawl collapsed in Mankhurd, adding to a series of rain-linked fatalities caused by tree falls and structural damage across the city.

The downpour also led the University of Mumbai to postpone all examinations scheduled for Monday, while civic authorities urged residents to stay indoors amid a red alert and reports of waterlogging, fallen trees and localised flooding across the city and suburbs.

On the road, traffic on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the Khopoli–Kusgaon Missing Link alignment on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway was diverted from 4 am on Monday after a landslide was reported near the exit of Tunnel 2. The 13-km Missing Link, opened around two months ago, was designed to cut travel distance by around 6 km and reduce journey time by 25 to 30 minutes.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said the diversion had been put in place as a precautionary measure for commuter safety and that the situation was being monitored in coordination with the Highway Traffic Police. Motorists were advised to avoid the route unless their travel was essential.

The closure of the Missing Link added to congestion on the expressway’s older alignment through Lonavala and Khandala. Commuters reported being stranded in long queues for hours after traffic was diverted back towards the conventional ghat section. Highway police said traffic movement in the Khandala Ghat stretch had also been affected by waterlogging and landslide-related disruption.

Rail services on the crucial Mumbai–Pune route were also hit after landslides in the Karjat–Lonavala Bhor Ghat section in the early hours of Monday. Central Railway officials said a landslide was reported near Thakurwadi, while another occurred on the middle line between Khandala and Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am.

The Mumbai–Pune route passes through a difficult ghat section with three operational lines — the Up line towards Mumbai, the Down line towards Pune and a middle line — and railway authorities said all three were affected by the heavy rain and slope failure.

The heavy and unrelenting rain also caused severe waterlogging on the Mumbai–Goa Highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, with visuals showing long stretches of the arterial route submerged under water. Traffic on the busy corridor has slowed sharply as motorists navigate flooded sections with caution, disrupting the movement of both private and commercial vehicles on one of the state’s key road links.