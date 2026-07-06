Landslides, chawl collapse, tree falls mark deadly Mumbai rains
Heavy rain snaps Mumbai-Pune rail, road links; six killed in collapse
Mumbai remained in the grip of intense monsoon rain through Sunday night and early Monday, with landslides disrupting both road and rail links to Pune, even as the weather-related toll mounted in the city. A landslide on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway forced the closure of the Missing Link in both directions, while separate slips in the Bhor Ghat section hit railway services.
In Mumbai, at least six people were killed after a chawl collapsed in Mankhurd, adding to a series of rain-linked fatalities caused by tree falls and structural damage across the city.
The downpour also led the University of Mumbai to postpone all examinations scheduled for Monday, while civic authorities urged residents to stay indoors amid a red alert and reports of waterlogging, fallen trees and localised flooding across the city and suburbs.
On the road, traffic on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the Khopoli–Kusgaon Missing Link alignment on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway was diverted from 4 am on Monday after a landslide was reported near the exit of Tunnel 2. The 13-km Missing Link, opened around two months ago, was designed to cut travel distance by around 6 km and reduce journey time by 25 to 30 minutes.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said the diversion had been put in place as a precautionary measure for commuter safety and that the situation was being monitored in coordination with the Highway Traffic Police. Motorists were advised to avoid the route unless their travel was essential.
The closure of the Missing Link added to congestion on the expressway’s older alignment through Lonavala and Khandala. Commuters reported being stranded in long queues for hours after traffic was diverted back towards the conventional ghat section. Highway police said traffic movement in the Khandala Ghat stretch had also been affected by waterlogging and landslide-related disruption.
Rail services on the crucial Mumbai–Pune route were also hit after landslides in the Karjat–Lonavala Bhor Ghat section in the early hours of Monday. Central Railway officials said a landslide was reported near Thakurwadi, while another occurred on the middle line between Khandala and Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am.
The Mumbai–Pune route passes through a difficult ghat section with three operational lines — the Up line towards Mumbai, the Down line towards Pune and a middle line — and railway authorities said all three were affected by the heavy rain and slope failure.
The heavy and unrelenting rain also caused severe waterlogging on the Mumbai–Goa Highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, with visuals showing long stretches of the arterial route submerged under water. Traffic on the busy corridor has slowed sharply as motorists navigate flooded sections with caution, disrupting the movement of both private and commercial vehicles on one of the state’s key road links.
The disruption forced Central Railway to cancel, divert, regulate and short-terminate several trains. Among the cancelled services were the CSMT–Pune Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Dhule Express. Additional services, including the Pune–CSMT Sinhagad Express, were also cancelled, while several long-distance trains were diverted or rescheduled.
Railway authorities said restoration work was under way and urged passengers to check train status before travelling. Helplines were issued at major stations, including CSMT, Thane, Lonavala and Dadar, for passengers seeking updates.
In Mumbai, the most serious tragedy unfolded in Mankhurd, where a three-storey chawl collapsed in the Janta Nagar area of Mandala on Sunday night amid heavy rain. Civic officials said six people were killed and one person was injured in the collapse, while one more person was feared trapped under the debris late into the rescue operation.
The structure, identified as Chawl No. 5 behind Hanuman Mandir, collapsed at around 8.30 pm. According to preliminary information, two to three tenements within the building gave way. Rescue teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ambulance services and the National Disaster Response Force were deployed at the site.
Officials said four women and one man were brought dead to Shatabdi Hospital, while another man was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital. One injured person was undergoing treatment. The rescue effort continued through the night in difficult weather conditions, with local representatives saying heavy rain was hampering operations and that the collapsed structure had also fallen onto an adjoining hut.
The city also recorded rain-related deaths linked to falling trees and branches. In Kurla, a 63-year-old man died after a tree fell on him on Sunday as heavy rain and strong winds lashed the city. According to reports, the man had recently purchased a shop in the area and had gone there ahead of its opening when the tree collapsed. The incident was captured on CCTV. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim’s family.
In a separate incident in Aarey Colony on Saturday, an 18-year-old motorcyclist died after a tree branch fell on him. The death came only days after 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastava was killed and four other children were injured when a tree fell on their school bus.
As the weather system intensified, the University of Mumbai announced the postponement of all examinations scheduled for Monday, citing student safety and the severe disruption caused by the rain. University officials said the decision had been taken in view of the India Meteorological Department’s warning and the risks posed by waterlogging, transport delays and unsafe travel conditions across Mumbai and its neighbouring areas.
The university said revised dates for the postponed examinations would be announced separately on its official website and advised students, parents and affiliated colleges to rely only on official communication for updates.
Civic authorities issued repeated advisories through the day asking residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. Mayor Tawde appealed to Mumbaikars to avoid venturing out, stay away from trees and park vehicles in safe places, while the BMC also warned people not to stand under trees during periods of strong wind.
With the red alert in force and rain continuing to lash the city and the Mumbai–Pune corridor, officials remained on high alert for further landslides, flooding and structural incidents. The twin disruption to road and rail links, combined with casualties in the city, underscored the severity of the latest monsoon spell and its impact on transport, civic infrastructure and public safety across the Mumbai metropolitan region.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that he has thoroughly reviewed the situation in the landslide-hit ghat sections. "Our teams are fully deployed on the ground to clear the tracks and roads. I have directed officials from both Western and Central Railways to work as a unified team to restore safe rail services at the earliest," the Minister stated.
With the threat of further landslides and severe flooding, police and local administrations have issued an urgent advisory: Avoid all non-essential travel and stay indoors until conditions stabilise.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed profound grief over the incident in which six people lost their lives in a house collapse accident in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai and has paid tribute to the deceased.
He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased, his office said on X.
The Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said, “The accident caused by the collapse of a building due to heavy rainfall in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. I offer my heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in this accident. I share in the grief of their families. The administration should continue rescue and relief operations at a war footing and provide all necessary immediate assistance to those affected. In this difficult time, the state government stands firmly with the affected and is committed to providing all possible help to them.”
With agency inputs
Published: 06 Jul 2026, 9:42 AM