633 Indian students died abroad in last five years: Government

Six-hundred and thirty-three incidents of deaths of Indian students abroad were reported in the last five years owing to various reasons, including natural causes, with Canada topping the list with 172 cases, the government said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Separately, a total 19 Indian students died abroad owing to attacks in the period, with the highest of nine deaths reported from Canada followed by six in the USA, according to details provided by minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Of the 633 deaths, 108 were reported in the US, 58 in the UK, 57 in Australia and 37 in Russia, data showed. Eighteen incidents were reported in Ukraine, 24 in Germany, 12 each in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Cyprus, and eight cases in China.

"As per the information available with the Ministry, 633 incidents of death of Indian students abroad have been reported in the last five years due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents and medical conditions," Singh said in a written reply to a question.