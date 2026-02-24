7 killed as Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crashes in Jharkhand’s Chatra

All seven persons on board a Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance were killed after the aircraft crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday evening, officials said.

The Beechcraft C90 aircraft, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, took off from Ranchi at 7.11 pm on a medical evacuation flight to Delhi. It reportedly went missing around 7.30 pm before crashing in the Bariatu Panchayat area of Simaria, deep inside a forest.

Chatra deputy commissioner Keerthishree G. confirmed the fatalities. “All seven on board the air ambulance were killed in the crash. The plane was on the way to Delhi from Ranchi,” she told PTI.

SDPO Shubham Khandelwal said the bodies have been retrieved and identified as captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, captain Savrajdeep Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, Sachin Kumar Mishra, Archana Devi, and Dhuru Kumar.