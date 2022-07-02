7 lakh people throng Puri to celebrate Ratha Jatra after 2 years

Among lakhs of devotees, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr Muralidhar, pulled the Nandighosh chariot.



Two other union ministers, Ashsini Vaishnaw and Bisheswar Tudy, were also present.



The message of brotherhood from Puri Ratha Jatra is being given to all across the world. It should also reach Ukraine and Russia which should stop fighting and embarrass brotherhood, Governor Ganeshi Lal said.



Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati along with his selected disciples had a darshan of the deities on the chariots as per tradition.



This was followed by Puri's titular king Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb performing the 'chhera pahanra', the ritualistic sweeping of chariots with a golden broom. The chariot sweeping by the titular king gives a message that all, both king and the common men, are equal before the almighty.



We were denied to pull chariot for two previous years. This time we are lucky, said Gagan Behai Dash of Kendrapara, who travelled 100 kilometres on a motorbike to participate in the festival.