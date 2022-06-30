Amarnath Yatra begins, 2,750 pilgrims leaves Nunwan base camp for cave shrine

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Thursday as a batch of about 2,750 pilgrims left the base camp in Nunwan for the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice-lingam in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The pilgrimage was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla at the Nunwan base camp in the Anantnag district's Pahalgam.

The journey -- most of it on foot -- takes about three days with night halts at Sheeshnag and Panchtarni along the route.

All arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the 43-day pilgrimage, Singla said, adding, "The endeavour is to make sure that the pilgrims feel secure and visit the shrine peacefully."