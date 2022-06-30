7 UP districts warned of water release from Uttarakhand reservoir

There has been heavy rainfall in the hills and the reservoir is gradually filling up. If the reservoir level rises to 355 metres, water will have to be released and it will inundate low-lying areas in the UP districts.



The districts that have been warned include Bijnor, Moradabad, Amroha, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and Farrukhabad.



According to official sources, the letter to the district authorities concerned in this regard has said, "The reservoir has a capacity to hold up to 365 metres. Once the water level breaches 355 metres, the doors of the dam are opened to release excess water. This can lead to flooding in low-lying areas downstream."



It may be noted that farmers have encroached upon several hectares of land, and some have even made brick houses on the banks of the river and these people face danger if water is released.