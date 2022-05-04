70% Indian workers feel burnt out as more colleagues quit in past year

More employees around the world are burnt out by having to take on more work due to colleagues resigning and various monotonous tasks



Alarmingly, 74 per cent of Indian and 68 per cent of global respondents reported that they do not know what their responsibilities are anymore, because things at work have changed so much since their coworkers quit.



While 73 per cent of Indian respondents say they are interested or could be swayed into looking for a new job in the next six months, about two in five say they are currently applying for another job, or have had interviews with another company in the past six months.



Local office workers are motivated to seek a new position due to increased pressure on work/life balance, spending too much time on administrative tasks and a lack of employee recognition.