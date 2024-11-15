700 kg drugs seized, 8 Iranians held in operation along Gujarat coast

A joint operation by anti-narcotics agencies led to the seizure of about 700 kg of drugs and the arrest of eight Iranian nationals from Indian territorial waters off the Gujarat coast around Porbandar on Friday.

The street value of the seized methamphetamine, a synthetic recreational variety of narcotics, could be anywhere between Rs 2,500 and 3,500 crore in the international market, according to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials.

An operation codenamed 'Sagar Manthan-4' was launched based on intelligence inputs to intercept an unregistered vessel, without an AIS (automatic identification system) or an electronic boat or ship-tracking indicator, that would be entering Indian waters with drugs, the NCB said in a statement.

The suspect vessel was identified and "interdicted" by the Navy by mobilising its maritime patrol assets (ships) and the seizure of the drugs and apprehensions took place on Friday, it said.

"A huge consignment of about 700 kg of Methamphetamine was interdicted in Indian Territorial waters. During this operation, eight foreign nationals were arrested who claim to be Iranians," the NCB said. The eight men do not have any identity documents, it said.

The operation was carried out jointly by the NCB, Navy and Gujarat Police anti-terrorist squad (ATS).