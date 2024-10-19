India’s losing battle against drugs

A national survey on substance abuse commissioned by the ministry of social justice in 2019 revealed a startling figure—a staggering 40 crore Indians were on drugs. As many as 2.10 crore were addicted to heroin. Assuming each consumed half a gram a day, it would add up to 10,000 kilograms of heroin, each kilogram priced at Rs 2 crore.

People selling the drugs rake in mega bucks, paying neither VAT nor GST, points out Dr Rajesh Kumar, head of the Society for Promotion of Youth & Masses, which operates several deaddiction centres in Delhi. If correct, his calculations indicate an annual consumption of 3.10 lakh kilograms of heroin in the country annually.

Five years down the line, how serious might drug addiction in India have become?

The 2019 survey also estimated that the number of drug addicts was increasing by over two crore every year. This seems to be borne out by the sharp rise in the number of seizures during the last few years, chiefly along the Gujarat coast.

A joint operation by the Delhi and Gujarat Police earlier this month led to the recovery of 1,289 kilos of cocaine and 40 kilos of hydroponic marijuana from Ankleshwar, 14 kilometres from Bharuch. The haul was valued at over Rs 13,000 crore.

The consignment, which originated in Columbia, was seized from a pharma company, Aavkar Drugs Company Ltd. Before dispatching the cocaine to Delhi, the company apparently refined the substance, further jacking up its market price. Three of the five people arrested—Ashwin Keshubhai Ramani, Brijesh Kothia and Vijay Keshavlal Bhesania—were partners in the company.

Mayur Desale looked after production and processing while Amit, an employee, negotiated with suppliers. A resident of Vadodara with suspected links with UK-based handlers, Amit was allegedly working under Virender Baisoya alias Veeru, accused of running an international syndicate from Dubai.