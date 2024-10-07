MP has become drug capital, says Congress, demands CM's resignation

In a sharp attack following multiple drug busts in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Monday alleged that the state has become a "drug capital" under BJP rule.

The party pointed fingers at senior BJP leaders, accusing them of having links to drug-related activities, and demanded chief minister Mohan Yadav’s resignation.

The controversy erupted after Harish Anjana, one of the three suspects arrested in connection with a major drug bust, was found to have ties to Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda.

A photograph of Anjana with the deputy CM circulated widely on social media, intensifying the scandal.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari accused the state administration of turning a blind eye to the flourishing drug trade.